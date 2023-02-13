Controversy swirls after key senators call for UH president’s resignation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three key senators are reportedly calling for UH President David Lassner to give up the reins, though they walked back those comments following an uproar.

Their comments in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser set off potential political repercussions in the middle of the legislative session. And on Sunday night, state Sens. Michelle Kidani, Donovan Dela Cruz and Donna Mercado Kim released a joing statement saying their views were distorted in the Star-Advertiser piece and that they did not call for Lassner’s resignation outright.

They say their criticism stems from interactions with him and community feedback and that change in leadership may be necessary.

But Lassner says he’s proud of his teams accomplishments, including financial stability, restoring campus faculties and student success.

He says it’s disappointing to face harsh criticism, but that is part of leadership.

The headline for the Star-Advertiser piece:

“Key state senators call for the University of Hawaii President Lassner to resign”

“Anytime you have something on the front page of the Sunday newspaper, this is what everybody is going to see when they are going through the grocery lines, in the check out,” said political consultant Trisha Kehau Watson. “This is what you see. So this is a very big deal.”

The paper reports Kim, Kidani, and Dela Cruz complained about slow progress and Dela Cruz said quote, “We need somebody who’s going to take Hawaii to the next level.”

The UH Board of Regents is in charge of hiring and firing the university’s president.

Christian Fern, executive director of the UH faculty union, says there have have been disagreements about some programs. But she defended Lassner’s leadership and raised concerns about the senators’ meddling.

“It’s very concerning if you have people outside of the Board of Regents attempting to manage the operations of the university. It causes broader community here in Hawaii to have a negative viewpoint of the university because there’s constant attacks by negative legislators,” Fern said.

Board of Regents Chair Randolph Moore told Hawaii News Now the next board meeting where the matter could be discussed is on March 2.

Moore added the board will evaluate the president like they do every year around April and May.

