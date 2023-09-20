Tributes
UH to offer full scholarships to all Lahainaluna seniors amid ‘unimaginable challenges’

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii made an exciting announcement to Lahainaluna High School students on Monday.

UH will offer full scholarships to every Lahainaluna High senior for one academic year.

UH President David Lassner made the announcement in a class assembly at the school’s temporary location at Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei. Lahainaluna High students were forced to relocate there following the Aug. 8 wildfires.

“The seniors of Lahainaluna High School faced COVID in their freshman year, and now they and their families face unimaginable challenges around loss of ohana, homes, jobs and personal treasures,” Lassner said. “We are extending these scholarship offers to create at least one bright spot for these students and their families, to help them see a path forward to a better future.”

The scholarship will cover tuition, fees, books and supplies for full-time and part-time students at any of the UH’s 10 campuses.

It’s available to every student who was enrolled as a senior at Lahainaluna on Aug. 7, 2023 — regardless of where they are enrolled for this academic year.

The Lahainaluna senior class includes about 190 students.

