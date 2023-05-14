Tributes
James Campbell High School marching band faces funding hurdles for D.C. Parade

The James Campbell High School Marching Band is scrambling to drum up support to attend the Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C. this summer
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier in the week, we covered the James Campbell High School Marching Band scrambling to drum up support to represent Hawaii and attend the Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., this summer.

Despite a $300,000 pledge falling through, the band and its supporters are still determined to raise the necessary $200,000 within a month.

So far, they’ve raised over $27,000 but still need help.

The band was previously selected for the D.C. parade in 2019, but the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 appearance.

The band is seeking community and corporate sponsors to help cover the travel costs of around $3,500 per band member.

Those interested in supporting the band can donate via the James Campbell High School Marching Band Boosters’ GoFundMe page.

You can also contact CampbellBandparent@gmail.com.

