After huge pledge falls through, marching band scrambles to raise funds for DC trip

The James Campbell High School Marching Band is scrambling to drum up support to attend the Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C. this summer — where all 50 states are invited.

A huge pledge fell through, but the band and its boosters are determined to make the trip happen.

They’re drawing on the same energy, rhythm, and aloha spirit that got them the coveted invitation.

One of their most recent appearances was the Prince Kuhio Parade in Kapolei and band members were looking forward to a first trip to America’s Capitol.

“It’s an honor that we are chosen to represent not only Ewa Beach, not just James Campbell, but Hawaii on the national level,” said Gabriella Clark, a junior who plays alto sax.

“If we can get a chance to go that far, that would be amazing,’ said Josh Kukar, a junior who plays tenor drums.

But recently, a $300,000 pledge didn’t come through.

The band still has other community supporters, but only a month to raise $200,000.

“I was very afraid because I thought that we weren’t going to have this chance to go considering it is a lot of money,” said Kukar.

The band was actually selected to be in the D.C. parade in 2019, but the pandemic canceled the 2020 appearance, so this year was supposed to be the rescheduled trip.

“We had always intended to do our own fundraising, but to go from $300,000 to zero, that was a bit of a speed bump,” said John Clark III, band parent.

The band’s booster club says the trip is costing about $3,500 per band member.

Some have dropped out because of the high travel costs.

But the band isn’t giving up in hope of finding more community and corporate sponsors.

The James Campbell High School Marching Band Boosters is a registered nonprofit with a GoFundMe page.

You can also contact CampbellBandparent@gmail.com.

