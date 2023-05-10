Tributes
Hawaii Island residents asked to weigh in on future dredging project of Pohoiki Boat Ramp

DLNR is holding a virtual community meeting Wednesday night to get public comment on the hot button issue in Puna.
By Casey Lund
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii legislators recently approved $5.4 million dollars in the state budget to dredge Pohoiki Boat Harbor on Hawaii Island after it was blocked off during the 2018 eruption.

That flow claimed hundreds of homes in Lower Puna including that of former Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim.

”A real, real sadness came over me,” the former mayor said as he reflected on the day he lost his family’s vacation home in Kapoho.

Mayor Kim knows just how important this place is to the people of Puna.

”The state is now trying to work with the community to reopen the harbor for fishermen because there was a key place for fishermen to go and take the boat out,” Kim explained. “For people to understand, if you can’t go here on the fishing grounds, you have to drive your boat all the way from Hilo.”

While most locals agree that, despite the beauty of a newly formed black sand beach, many say the harbor needs to be dredged.

But not everyone agrees on how the job should be done and how to get enough federal supplemental funding for the projected $22 million dollar project.

A virtual community meeting is slated for Wednesday night to review the Draft Environmental Assessment and get public comment on the hot button issue in Puna.

The meeting is slated for Wednesday, May 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Here is the meeting information:

