Philippine delegates join 75-year celebration of Candonians of Hawaii

Philippine delegates from the town where the first Filipino migrants to Hawaii came from are meeting with communities on Oahu and Kauai.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Candon City Mayor and veteran Filipino lawmaker Eric Singson, Deputy Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives Kristine Singson-Meehan and their family are celebrating a major milestone with the Candonians of Hawaii organization.

More than 300 people attended a gala on Friday to honor 75 years of Candonians’ contributions to Hawaii, including the first 15 plantation workers who left Candon in 1906 later called sakadas and paved the way for Filipino migration.

“The uncertain journey turned out to be a pioneering cruise that kick up the influx of migrant workers and reshape what Hawaii is today,” said Candon City Mayor Singson. “We are very proud that the 15 brave souls who were recorded as the first set of migrant workers, later called the sakadas that went here are fellow Candonians.”

The Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii also hosted a business forum to build relationships with Hawaii entrepreneurs.

