Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Restoration efforts underway after luxury yacht caused ‘significant’ damage to coral colonies

The team said there are a “significant number” of broken coral fragments throughout the area.
The team said there are a “significant number” of broken coral fragments throughout the area.(Mocmarineinstitute)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coral in Honolua Bay was ground to bits by a luxury yacht recently stuck around for nearly two weeks.

After three unsuccessful attempts, the ‘Nakoa’ was dragged away by another boat and ultimately sunk over the weekend.

Tuesday, a team from the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute started the effort to clean and restore the coral.

The team said there are a “significant number” of broken coral fragments throughout the area.

The team collected more than 100 broken coral fragments and identified four to five large colonies suitable for reattachment.

Wind and rising swells made reattaching the coral difficult, so the team took the colonies and fragments back to their lab.

The team said there are a “significant number” of broken coral fragments throughout the area.
The team said there are a “significant number” of broken coral fragments throughout the area.(mocmarineinstitute)

The team says they’ll reattach the colonies at the site once the swell passes.

Officials at NOAA say coral reefs are some of the most diverse and valuable ecosystems on Earth. “Coral reefs support more species per unit area than any other marine environment.”

“Once coral reefs are damaged, they are less able to support the many creatures that inhabit them and the communities near them,” says NOAA.

If you want to donate to the cleanup and coral restoration effort, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Cold front sweeps over state, bringing threat of damaging gusts to 50 mph
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Ewa Beach shooting
HPD investigating Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured
Ishihara Market on Kauai's West Side was known for their ono food including their poke and meat...
After nearly 90 years, Kauai’s Ishihara Market closing for good
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
Freshmen song director Brennan Agcaoili says his class is strong.
Ever heard Hawaiian yodeling? Catch it at this year’s Song Contest
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘Shocked’ victim describes harrowing moments after gunman opened fire on family party, injuring 3
A powerful cold front with gusts to 50 mph is sweeping over the state Wednesday, downing trees...
Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf