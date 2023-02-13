Prolific career of Hawaii television producer/director remembered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s most prolific Hawaii television producers and directors, 86-year old, Phil Arnone, died Sunday morning. He had been battling cancer. His wife, Michelle Honda, says she was at his bedside along with his two step daughters.

“We are tremendously proud of Phil’s contributions in television, both locally and on the mainland. Many have reached out with stories of him changing their lives with opportunities in television,” said Honda.

Arnone’s name was behind hundreds of television shows, news programs and documentaries.

He produced and directed ‘Checkers and Pogo’ known as Hawaii’s best live kids show from 1967 to 1982. A dramatic scene of a mama hippo charging at a cameraman who got too close is unforgettable.

“I was really pleased to be a part of it. It was an exciting time in television. It was an exciting time for me, for all of us for all of us, to learn about doing live television,” said Arnone.

Arnone also executive produced ‘High School Daze’ in 1980 and ‘All in the Ohana’ in 1981 which propelled comedian Andy Bumatai to stardom.

“52 percent of the people who were watching television that night were watching ‘All In The Ohana’ and that’s the kind of thing Phil Arnone did,” Bumatai told Hawaii News Now.

Bumatai said at the time, he had no idea those shows would become great.

“Phil had this uncanny ability to herd cats,” he said.

“If you had to pick one person responsible for quality Hawaii programming television it would be Phil Arnone,” said Robert Pennybacker, friend and collaborator.

“Phil Arnone loved Hawaii and he brought with that love a high standard of excellence and he believed the people of Hawaii deserved great television,” said Dennis Mahaffay, friend and collaborator.

“I know Phil is looking down on this interview and listening to what I just said and I can almost hear him saying you know Andy, that was really good, but could we try it again,” said Bumatai.

Arnone was asked about his take no prisoners style in 2016 on PBS Hawaii’s Long Story Short with Leslie Wilcox.

“I tried to have a perfect show, but I think every director wants that,” Arnone said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.