The secrets of an ancient sinkhole were his life’s work. A new center will showcase his legacy

PUHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late William Kenji “Pila” Kikuchi’s storied career as an archaeologist and anthropologist on Kauai spanned five decades, during which he kept meticulous notes on his field work and his discoveries.

But that rich record has been stored away in boxes ― until now.

“His materials have basically been here in limbo for two decades now,” archivist Jason Ford said.

Those materials are stored in stacks of boxes that Ford is examining and cataloging for the newly created “Kikuchi Center” on the campus of Kauai Community College.

Kikuchi was an authority on Makauwahi, the ancient sinkhole on Kauai’s south side that has yielded fossils and other materials that have helped historians learn more about when Native Hawaiians entered the picture.

“They have been able to document natural history in the islands through that sinkhole going back approximately 10,000 years,” Ford said.

Kikuchi was respected by the Native Hawaiian community and so knowledgeable that other archaeologists consulted him before embarking on their own work at the sinkhole.

His large collection includes personal journals, research materials and artifacts he uncovered during his field work.

The project is being funded through a grant.

Ford estimates it will take a few years to complete the work for a physical display on Kauai Community College’s campus and a companion online database, but he hopes to begin posting images and information online within a few months.

“The value in the archive is that people will be able to reconstruct archaeology projects by using the materials. But it’s not necessarily that the materials look wonderful in a display,” he said.

Kikuchi taught at Kauai Community College for 38 years. He passed away in 2003.

“He’s a highly cherished figure here in the community because of how involved he was in providing the community education about local history and culture,” Ford said.

Those who knew him say Kikuchi valued archive preservation.

Now his life’s work is being preserved for generations to come.

