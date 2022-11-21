Starla Marie Pimental’s newest single is about never giving up. She’s singing from experience

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Recording artist Starla Marie Pimental is one of those people who just seems to live and breathe music. It’s in her DNA.

“My whole goal with being given the gift of music since I was little is I have always wanted to make a difference with my voice and my songwriting,” she said.

Born and raised on Kauai, Pimental started performing when she was just 4 years old. She grew up singing at all kinds of live events.

Now she splits time between the Garden Island and LA, where she works with talented producers Automatic and Ebony Vanderveer at InRage Entertainment ― a label for multi-cultural artists.

“I really enjoy creating, especially when you’re creating with amazing people that help you elevate your craft,” she said.

“Prime” is Pimental’s new single – a pop and hiphop motivational message to never give up.

The EP release could be her big break.

“Three of my songs have been submitted for the Grammys and the music video as well. I’m crossing my fingers and praying that they’ll like it and we’ll do well with that,” she said.

The music video for “Prime” is a beautifully shot slice of Hawaii and showcases a Haka performed by the University of Hawaii football team.

“There’s a little bit of the Polynesian culture, and I wanted to show the people, landscape and home,” she said.

Pimental wrote about 50 songs for the new album. It got whittled down to just a handful that showcase the breadth of talent.

“Those are the six that made it,” she said.

Pimental’s also an actress, but her music is number one. And her goal isn’t what you’d expect from an artist who’s trying to climb the ladder.

“I was fortunate that my mom and dad had me performing for all these different charities,” she said. “My big dream is to create a foundation to have a legacy that lives far beyond the years that I’m here.”

Being close with her family keeps her grounded. Her cousin is singer Glenn Medeiros and her mom’s her manager.

She says the business can be hectic, but the art is beautiful.

“I’m very dedicated to what I do,” she said. “I try to block out the negativity.”

That’s easier to do when the music is all that matters.

