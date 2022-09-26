Tributes
Secretary of Defense to visit Hawaii, tour Red Hill underground fuel facility

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:54 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Hawaii later this week and tour the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility.

Austin plans to depart Wednesday and first visit California.

Navy submits updated Red Hill defueling plan, shortening timeline by half a year

‘Do your job’: Families sickened by Red Hill fuel contamination march on DC to demand clean water

He will then make his way to Hawaii, where he is also set to “meet with some of our key allies in the Indo Pacific.”

Austin’s visit in Hawaii will also include a meet-up with Rear Admiral John Wade, who is commander in charge of the joint task force responsible for emptying the fuel tanks at the center of an ongoing water crisis.

