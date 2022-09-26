Secretary of Defense to visit Hawaii, tour Red Hill underground fuel facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Hawaii later this week and tour the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility.

Austin plans to depart Wednesday and first visit California.

He will then make his way to Hawaii, where he is also set to “meet with some of our key allies in the Indo Pacific.”

Austin’s visit in Hawaii will also include a meet-up with Rear Admiral John Wade, who is commander in charge of the joint task force responsible for emptying the fuel tanks at the center of an ongoing water crisis.

