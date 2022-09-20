Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Red Hill families who were sickened by last year’s fuel-tainted water are protesting Tuesday morning in Washington D.C. to demand a proper cleanup.

Gathering at Freedom Plaza, the group marched about a mile to the EPA headquarters calling for safe and clean conditions.

The Red Hill families and Oahu Water Protectors are joining a larger movement called SAFE, which started with a group of moms who believe their children’s cancers may have been caused by contaminated sites.

Since last year’s spills at Red Hill contaminating the Navyʻs tap water, many military families have moved across the country.

Chris Anton and her son MK Carlson, former Kapilina residents, are some of the many people who gathered at the nation’s capital.

“I remember the feeling, it was scary,” Anton recounted finding out about their water being contaminated.

For some period of time, her son was unable to walk after bathing and drinking the fuel-tainted water.

“When your kid can’t walk and you don’t know what’s wrong. And then we rushed to the ER on Dec.10 and found out we have petroleum poisoning,” she said. “At that time, they weren’t providing our neighborhood any bottled water or any services. We weren’t allowed to get anything being civilians. And eventually, by Dec. 17, 18, we finally got a water truck from the Navy. But by then we needed more help than that.”

Thankfully, now being able to walk, MK Carlson has a message to send out: “We’re not alone. There’s more of us, we’re all affected, and we need help, and we are getting it.”

“It did happen. It’s happening to people, they’re stuck there,” Carlson continued. “You know, I was, in a way lucky because I got out. And I’m walking now. And yeah, it’s pretty emotional for me to be able to do this. And it’s very relieving in a way that I know that we’re here as a community, that I have people here that are going to protest with me and walk through this with me.”

With their water contaminated, the family has moved from Hawaii and is now living in Iowa.

Meanwhile, the Oahu Water Protectors will later take their protest to the White House and the Red Hill families will meet leaders in Congress, the Pentagon and the environmental community to discuss water contamination issues.

On Monday, the military announced Rear Admiral John Wade as the new commander of the Joint Task Force, who’s responsible for shutting down and decommissioning Red Hill.

Sen. Brian Schatz said the Department of Defense must move faster and Senator Mazie Hirono is looking forward to the meeting.

Wade has got an uphill battle to safely and quickly defuel Red Hill and gain the community’s trust.

The military last said defueling could be done by July 2024.

This story will be updated.

