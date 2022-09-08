Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Navy submits updated Red Hill defueling plan, moving timeline up

The military on Wednesday submitted its updated plan to defuel the Red Hill underground fuel...
The military on Wednesday submitted its updated plan to defuel the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks, moving its timeline up by a few months.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:24 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military on Wednesday submitted its updated plan to defuel the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks, moving its timeline up by a few months.

The new plan, submitted to the Hawaii Department of Health, estimates defueling to be complete by July 2024.

The Navy previously said it would safely remove 104 million gallons from the Red Hill tanks by the end of 2024.

The military worked to condense the timeline, determining that certain activities could be done in parallel. The new plan reduces the duration of the final phase of defueling from roughly 8 months to 5 months.

The new plan includes information on the DOD unpacking plan, infrastructure repairs, training and more.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced on Tuesday the distribution schedule for tax refunds.
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
Kapono Miranda has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting
HPD police cruiser / file image
Investigation underway after witnesses say suspect used ax to attack woman in Ewa Beach
HDOT set to rollout red light camera pilot program at 10 Oahu intersections.
Think twice before running a red: HDOT nears rollout of red light cameras
City leaders unveiled a new program aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki — the hub of the tourism...
‘Taking back Waikiki’: City leaders announce new initiative to keep criminals off the streets

Latest News

Kapono Miranda has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Here’s how to watch the Honolulu Little League World Series champions' victory parade
Federal narcotics agents say just one pill can be deadly.
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
China clears roads to earthquake epicenter, death toll rises to 74
Midday Newscast: Earthquake death toll rises in China, aftershocks continue