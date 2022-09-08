Navy submits updated Red Hill defueling plan, moving timeline up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military on Wednesday submitted its updated plan to defuel the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks, moving its timeline up by a few months.

The new plan, submitted to the Hawaii Department of Health, estimates defueling to be complete by July 2024.

The Navy previously said it would safely remove 104 million gallons from the Red Hill tanks by the end of 2024.

The military worked to condense the timeline, determining that certain activities could be done in parallel. The new plan reduces the duration of the final phase of defueling from roughly 8 months to 5 months.

The new plan includes information on the DOD unpacking plan, infrastructure repairs, training and more.

