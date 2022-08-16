Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races

Tributes
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Office of Elections has been very busy counting last-minute ballots dropped off before the deadline Saturday ― and recounting close votes in six races.

The top two candidates in the six races being recounted are all within 100 votes.

One of those races: Cory Chun is a smidge ahead of his opponent for state House District.

“Less than 10 votes separating us,” said Chun, who is vying to represent the district that covers Waipahu and Waikele. “You always wonder ... that one person that maybe you never engaged because you know, you’re trying to get someplace else? Or maybe you know, that one house you missed, could have made a difference.”

Nathan Takeuchi, who is just a hair behind Chun, said he’s waiting anxiously for the results of the recount.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Election 2022]

“It’s not surprising that the votes were close because every candidate in the race campaigned very hard and was highly qualified to serve House District 35,” he said.

There are two other state House and one state Senate race on Oahu being recounted.

Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary

Recounts are also underway for a Maui state House seat and a spot on the Kauai County Council.

This would be the second election that the state’s recount law played a role.

The other new element was the 31,000 ballots put in Oahu drop boxes on Saturday. That’s more than the presidential election two years ago.

Election officials say big takeaways from the primary are that simple.

One, every vote counts. Two, try to get that ballot in early.

