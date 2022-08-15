Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 35% of them actually voted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers.

The State Office of Elections reports total turnout for Saturday’s primary election was 286,162, or 33.5%. In all, 853,874 people were registered to vote.

In the 2020 general election, turnout what significantly higher, with 579,165 ballots cast, or 69.6%.

HNN Political Analyst Colin Moore says a dip in votes was expected — but he was still hopeful more people would have turned out.

“Hawaii had such extraordinary voter turnout in 2020. It was never going to be like that in this election because midterms are always lower. But I had hoped it was going to be a little bit higher,” Moore said. “It looks like we’re still going to do better than we did in 2018, but this just goes to show that moving to an all mail-in voting system is not some sort of silver bullet to solve our larger problem of a lack of participation.”

Moore said support on the campaign trail is nothing if voters don’t put in the effort to cast a ballot.

“It also changes the dynamics of the races, because the people who turn out to vote are what we call legacy voters,” Moore said. “But all the new voters are the infrequent voters who showed up in 2020. They didn’t come out. And those are the people likely to support candidates like BJ Penn, or new candidates challenging incumbents.”

Negative ads and campaigning may have also dampened voter turnout, Moore said, as it likely made it tougher for voters for pick a clear candidate to throw their support behind. Some people are also turned off with harsh attack ads, casting doubt on local politics as a whole.

Numbers also show that Hawaii continues to be a heavily Democratic state with over 208,300 people registering as a Democrat, while some 51,700 registered as a Republican.

