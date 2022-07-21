Tributes
‘Honest mistake’: 3 candidates apologize for hosting political event on military property

Your top local stories for Thursday, July 21, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:54 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Leeward Oahu candidates who held an unapproved political event on military property said it was “an honest mistake.”

In a joint statement, Maile Shimabukuro, Cedric Gates and Darius Kila said they did not know the restaurant’s ballroom was on military property.

Army investigating potential ‘unauthorized political event’ on military property

The three held an event at the Beach House at 604 at the Pililaau Army Recreation Center on June 30.

According to the Department of Defense, political events and fundraisers are banned at military installations.

The candidates apologized and said they will no longer host events at that venue.

27-year-old woman stabbed to death on H-3 Freeway; police investigation ongoing
