‘Honest mistake’: 3 candidates apologize for hosting political event on military property

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Leeward Oahu candidates who held an unapproved political event on military property said it was “an honest mistake.”

In a joint statement, Maile Shimabukuro, Cedric Gates and Darius Kila said they did not know the restaurant’s ballroom was on military property.

The three held an event at the Beach House at 604 at the Pililaau Army Recreation Center on June 30.

According to the Department of Defense, political events and fundraisers are banned at military installations.

The candidates apologized and said they will no longer host events at that venue.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.