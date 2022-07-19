Army investigating potential ‘unauthorized political event’ on military property

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:53 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Army is investigating reports of a political campaign event held on military property.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said on June 30, there was a “potentially unauthorized political event” at the Beach House by 604 at Pililaau Army Recreation Center.

While officials did not disclose who was involved, public records show that three Leeward Oahu candidates held events there that night — District 21 incumbent state Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, District 44 incumbent state Rep. Cedric Gates and District 44 challenger Darius Kila.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, political events and fundraisers are banned at military installations.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to all three candidates for comment but did not hear back.

This story will be updated.

