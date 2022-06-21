Portion of Kona airport runway reopened after small plane suffers landing failure

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of the runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport has been reopened after officials removed a general aviation plane that experienced landing failure Tuesday morning, according to state officials.

The state Department of Transportation said at around 9 a.m. the plane suffered a collapsed landing gear while landing at the airport.

The lone pilot was not injured.

A portion of the runway had been shut down while the plane was being removed.

Some airlines have diverted their flights due to the incident. However, the airport remains open for commercial flights.

Officials reopened the runway around 11:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

