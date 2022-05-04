Crews once again dealing with flood damage at Honolulu airport terminal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are dealing with flood damage for the second time in less than two months.

State Department of Transportation officials said a contractor hit a fire sprinkler in the Hawaiian Airlines terminal around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened in the same area that flooded on March 31 after an AC chiller line broke.

New carpet had been installed following the floods.

Crews are currently drying out the carpet after Tuesday’s incident.

This story will be updated.

