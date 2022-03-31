Water rains down from ceilings at Honolulu’s airport after AC chiller line breaks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flooding is affecting one of the terminals at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.

Footage taken around 6:45 a.m. showed flooding in the Hawaiian Airlines terminal, past the security checkpoint and near Starbucks.

State Department of Transportation officials said the source of the water was a broken AC chiller line.

Video showed water raining down and flooding the area.

Mahalo to all hands at HNL for pitching in to clean up the water at A gates in Terminal 1. The source of the water was a broken AC chiller line. Crews are working on fixing the line and expect the fix to be completed this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/FTgMCnWYLc — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) March 31, 2022

Travelers have to divert around the area to get to the gates.

State Department of Transportation officials said airport operations are not affected at this time.

Crews are working to fix the line. Work is expected to be completed sometime in the afternoon.

