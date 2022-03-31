Tributes
Water rains down from ceilings at Honolulu’s airport after AC chiller line breaks

Flooding is affecting one of the terminals at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:15 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:51 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flooding is affecting one of the terminals at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday.

Footage taken around 6:45 a.m. showed flooding in the Hawaiian Airlines terminal, past the security checkpoint and near Starbucks.

State Department of Transportation officials said the source of the water was a broken AC chiller line.

Video showed water raining down and flooding the area.

Travelers have to divert around the area to get to the gates.

State Department of Transportation officials said airport operations are not affected at this time.

Crews are working to fix the line. Work is expected to be completed sometime in the afternoon.

This story will be updated.

