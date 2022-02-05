Wife of former Hokulea crew member pleads guilty for role in his drug ring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a deal with prosecutors, the wife of former Hokulea crewmember Sam Kapoi pleaded guilty to federal drug crimes for her role in his drug ring.

U.S. prosecutors said Tyrell Silva and four others conspired to distribute meth in 2019.

She could face up to 40 years behind bars and a $5 million fine.

Silva is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14.

Meanwhile, Kapoi is serving an 18-year prison term after he admitted to being part of a drug ring and was caught with nearly three pounds of meth.

