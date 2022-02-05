Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wife of former Hokulea crew member pleads guilty for role in his drug ring

Friday's 5 p.m. Newscast
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:08 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a deal with prosecutors, the wife of former Hokulea crewmember Sam Kapoi pleaded guilty to federal drug crimes for her role in his drug ring.

U.S. prosecutors said Tyrell Silva and four others conspired to distribute meth in 2019.

She could face up to 40 years behind bars and a $5 million fine.

Silva is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14.

Meanwhile, Kapoi is serving an 18-year prison term after he admitted to being part of a drug ring and was caught with nearly three pounds of meth.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Principal who received disturbing threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
Honolulu Police / File image
Homicide detectives investigate after woman found dead in Kaneohe apartment
Jai Troche
Court documents outline allegations against MMA fighter in child sex assault case
Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Drone video shows a humpback whale and dolphin playing together off Oahu's North Shore.
Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing off North Shore

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
Advocates say anyone convicted of killing a child should never have a chance at parole.
‘Not one more child’: Advocates call for highest penalty for child murderers
Sharaya Chun-Lai is the first Native Hawaiian female to accept an invitation to New York's...
Native Hawaiian fashion designer headed for New York Fashion Week’s Runway 7
Honolulu police said Friday that a fatal shooting at a Waipahu business last month was not a...
Police: Murder of Waipahu acupuncturist appears connected to love triangle