Former Hokulea crew member sentenced after admitting to role in drug ring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hokulea crew member and videographer Sam Kapoi was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison by a federal judge.

The Oahu businessman admitted to being part of a drug ring after he was caught with nearly three pounds of meth following a flight to Kona last February.

In court, he said he did it to support the grandmother who raised him.

The judge reduced the sentence because of his confession.

He’ll begin serving his 18 years in January.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.