New Chaminade University program puts students on fast-track to a nursing degree

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Chaminade University of Honolulu, 31 students are on a fast-track to careers as registered nurses.

They are the first to enroll in the school’s brand new Accelerated Bachelor of Science and Nursing program.

Nursing Dean Dr. Rhoberta Haley said the program was created to meet student demand.

“We had increasing numbers of students that were transferring in with a lot of credits. They already had the sciences. They had all the general education credits. Some had a degree and just wanted to do nursing,” she said.

Chaminade’s traditional nursing school takes eight semesters to complete. The accelerated students will get it done in five semesters by attending classes year-round with only a short break in December.

Nursing student Daniel Gardner said the pace is demanding.

“It’s accelerated so you have to buckle down. There’s no time. I actually had to stop working for this, but I’m giving it my all. I’m going to be fully committed,” he said.

“We are expected to graduate by August next year, which is very nerve-wracking but also quite motivating knowing how close we are to being nurses,” student Taylor Borja said.

Besides labs and lessons, the students will get 1,000 hours of clinical training.

The cost for the credits is $75,000, but more than 90% of Chaminade’s students receive financial assistance, and graduates who can get to work force faster will start earning salaries.

They can also help address Hawaii’s nursing shortage.

“We’re really creating nurses more quickly than a traditional high school student who would come for four years. They’re still valuable. We’re very happy to have them too.” Haley said. “There’s more than one pathway to nursing, but this is a more immediate solution.”

Chaminade University has been working on the accelerated nursing program for a couple of years, waiting for the right time to start. It’s already building the next group of nursing students.

“The priority deadline to apply is April 1. We’re still accepting applications and they will start in mid-August,” Haley said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.