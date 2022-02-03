Hawaii lawmakers consider bills to bring online driver’s license renewal option

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Imagine avoiding long lines or making appointments months in advance just to renew your driver’s license. Proposals at the state Capitol could make that process a lot easier for many Hawaii drivers.

Two bills going through the Legislature right now — Senate Bill 2105 and House Bill 1429 — would direct the state Department of Transportation to bring an online renewal option to Hawaii.

The Senate bill will hear discussion Thursday and could have its first vote in the state transportation committee.

It seems like a no brainer, but there are those who have raised concerns. If you renew your license online, how can the state guarantee that you are in fact fit to drive? Who’s to say that an applicant doesn’t have a condition that would impair them or make them a danger on the road — like poor vision.

The bill does include a measure requiring the applicant to submit a note from their doctor saying they are fit to drive, and after so many renewals or years between licenses, the applicant would have to actually come in to renew.

Still, the DOT has said to our partners at Honolulu Civil Beat that it wants more time to work with legislators before moving this bill forward.

State Sen. Chris Lee says the move to an online system is long overdue.

