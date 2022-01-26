Tributes
High levels of petroleum found in drinking water sample at Pearl City Peninsula homes

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy has detected high levels of petroleum in samples taken from drinking water at Pearl City Peninsula homes, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the sample found a petroleum compound at 650 parts per billion — exceeding the 200 parts per billion limit set by the state Department of Health for this emergency response.

All residents in the community have been notified.

Navy civil engineers previously said water at Pearl City Peninsula came from the Waiawa shaft, which they said had no detectable levels of fuel or petroleum and was unaffected by the leaks at Red Hill.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the military for clarification.

Affected residents have been scheduled for re-flushing on Wednesday and an additional sampling this week. The Navy has 19 “flush zones” and started in Pearl City Peninsula in late December.

