Navy begins filtering its tap water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy started flushing and filtering its drinking water Monday and says scrubbing and testing multiple neighborhoods around Pearl Harbor could take 30 to 45 days which means it’ll be a while before displaced families can move home.

The Navy has 19 ‘flush zones’ and started in Pearl City Peninsula.

“I was like wow,” said Pearl City Peninsula resident Dee Momilani who hasn’t consumed or showered in her tap

It’s starts with a system flush and then experts will flush up to 400 homes per day.

The water is drained from fire hydrants, sent through a series of activated carbon filters and then released on to grass, down storm drains or taken to wastewater treatment.

“They go through these filters and then return to the environment in one of several ways,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Daly, director of Facility Engineering and Acquisition Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii.

Daly says the Navy is filtering the water along its waterline regardless of whether there’s contamination or not. The filtered water coming out of the hoses has a gray dust which the Navy says is activated charcoal from the filters and is harmless.

The process is part of an agreement by the Navy, EPA, the state health department and Army.

“When we say the job is done, to the Department of Health, it’s not just recovery of the drinking water system, but recovery of the wells, but I think the bigger job is going to take a much longer time,” said Matthew Kurano, State Environmental Health Specialist.

Hawaii News Now asked Lt. Cmdr. Daly if he’s sure after 30 to 45 day, the water will be pristine.

“We are going to prove it is. It’s not just us. It’s our independent testing partners. Of course we built this plan because we think it will work,” he responded.

The Board of Water Supply says petroleum doesn’t dissolve in water and tends to stick to the pipes while Pearl City Peninsula residents are skeptical.

“The fairytales they have told us, our senior leaders from Navy Region Hawaii to the Pacific Fleet, they basically said it’s safe for us to drink the water,” said Momilani.

Navy civil engineers say water at Pearl City Peninsula comes from the Waiawa shaft which they say has no detectable levels of fuel or petroleum and unaffected by the leaks at Red Hill.

Crews are filtering all neighborhoods along Navy’s water line acknowledging they’ve got to restore both purity and trust.

