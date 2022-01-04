Maui police hope 3 traffic fatalities in 5 days will be a ‘wake-up call’

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several families on Maui are beginning the year with tears and loss.

After two fatalities in less than two hours of the new year, and a teenager killed in the last days of 2021, Maui police hope it’s a wake-up call for residents.

“A double fatality to start the new year off. This is not the way we want to start the new year off. This is horrible,” said MPD’s Traffic Commander Lt. William Hankins.

The first fatality happened 11 minutes into the new year.

Police say Wyman Jackson, 51, was heading south on Honoapiilani Highway near Kekaa Drive in Kaanapali when he lost control of his motorcycle, was ejected, and then hit by a vehicle on the opposite side of the road.

He died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated he was speeding and not wearing a helmet.

About an hour and a half later, police say John Kanohokula Jr., 32, lost control of his moped near Kehalani Mauka Parkway and Komo Ohia Street in Wailuku, was ejected and died at the scene.

Police say he was also not wearing a helmet.

Last Monday, Tayvin Armitage, 17, was killed in a crash in Lahaina.

Police say speed is considered a factor in the single-car crash and alcohol may also be a factor.

“Now they have to experience that pain that I’m going through,” said Dane Sadang.

Sadang’s son, Kahiau Hill, died in a car crash in Waiehu in May.

She and other mothers have been sign-waving and sharing their stories around the community with the hope of saving lives.

“It’s not going to stop us from continuing to fight. Sometimes the message doesn’t get to everybody unfortunately. Mistakes are made, tragedies happen, but we have to continue to be out there, continue to speak and hope that one day these numbers will come down,” said Charlene Brown.

Brown’s daughter Hannah was killed by a drunk driver in 2019.

“We really have to fight as a community, stay strong as a community. We are losing each other one by one, and it’s not fair to our families who suffer from this,” Brown said.

