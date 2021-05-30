Maui teenager killed in Waiehu crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a Waiehu crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old from Wailuku Sunday.

Kahiau Hill was the passenger in a Toyota 4Runner driven by an unidentified 16-year-old male from Wailuku.

Officials say at about 4:00 A.M., the vehicle was speeding northwest on Kahekili Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Akakuu Street. The SUV hit a curb before rolling over and coming to rest on an embankment.

Both Hill and the driver were ejected from the vehicle and brought to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where Hill later died.

The driver’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

While a toxicology report is pending, it is believed alcohol use played a role in the incident. A vehicle homicide investigation is on-going.

This is Maui County’s 5th traffic fatality of 2021.

This story will be updated.

