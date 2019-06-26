Devastated, a Maui family remembers the life of a 19-year-old killed in a recent crash

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man who survived a head-on collision that killed his girlfriend is opening up about the ordeal.
Hannah Brown, 19, just bought her Honda Civic last Friday with the money she had saved up.
On Sunday, after dropping a friend off in Lahaina, her boyfriend, Jesse Arias, got behind the wheel to drive them back to Kahului.
Another vehicle going in the wrong direction smashed into the couple’s car, according to police. Photos from Maui Now showed the devastating scene following the crash.
It happened on Kuihelani Highway near Kahului at about 1:30 a.m.
Investigators said Lynsey Jio, 23, was driving south in a northbound lane. She was not injured, according to police.
Brown died at the scene.
“I checked for a pulse and didn’t feel nothing. I looked at her and her head was trapped under the frame of the car. Everything smashed into her,” said Arias.
Officers arrested Jio for negligent homicide and driving under the influence.
Arias said Jio kept apologizing to him.
"Like, 'I'm sorry. I know this means nothing to you, but I'm so sorry.' I just kept repeating, 'My girlfriend is dead because of you,'" said Arias.
Brown's parents and two brothers found out when an officer showed up at their home.
“She was forgiving. Forgive everybody no matter what you did to her,” said Charlene Brown, the victim’s mother. “So we’re going to follow in her same footsteps and we’re going to let the law take care of this.”
Hannah's family said she had just started working at Allstate Insurance and was looking into college classes.
"She always smiled, was always happy, made everybody else happy," said Hannah's father, Everett Brown.
Funeral services are pending. Click here to help her family.
Jio was released pending further investigation.
Police said this is common in fatal motor vehicle crashes since officers need to conduct a thorough investigation before sending the case to prosecutors.
