Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Honolulu City Lights will be back in a big way this year

Officials confirmed Thursday that components of Honolulu City Lights that were canceled last...
Officials confirmed Thursday that components of Honolulu City Lights that were canceled last year because of the pandemic will be back this holiday season.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:54 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is giving Oahu residents an early Christmas gift.

Officials confirmed Thursday that components of Honolulu City Lights that were canceled last year because of the pandemic will be back this holiday season.

Specifically, there will once again be a tree lighting ceremony ― complete with entertainment.

The tree exhibit will also be back at Honolulu Hale, but attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

And the grounds will be open so people can walk through outdoor displays.

There will be some activities that aren’t returning: No keiki rides, photos with Santa, holiday concerts, wreath contest, or opening night parade.

The Honolulu City Lights tree lighting ceremony is set for Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Authorities said 44-year-old Tyson Garcia was discovered around 8:30 a.m. on Saddle Road in the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
HMSA said it has partnered with Firstsource Solutions Limited to modernize its systems.
HMSA to eliminate hundreds of positions as it outsources some functions

Latest News

Site of the new Kihei High School
Opening of new high school on Maui delayed over lack of a pedestrian bridge
This isn’t just another scary Halloween story but it is frightening: someone may be watching...
What the Tech: Your wifi router could be giving hackers access to all your smart devices
His attorney said he didn’t think his client could get a fair trial on Maui.
Suspect’s trial for high-profile murder will stay on Maui
These teenagers operate a non-profit called WikiVision that helps people who can't afford...
This nonprofit helps seniors pay for cataract surgery. And it was founded by teens.