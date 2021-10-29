Honolulu City Lights will be back in a big way this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is giving Oahu residents an early Christmas gift.

Officials confirmed Thursday that components of Honolulu City Lights that were canceled last year because of the pandemic will be back this holiday season.

Specifically, there will once again be a tree lighting ceremony ― complete with entertainment.

The tree exhibit will also be back at Honolulu Hale, but attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

And the grounds will be open so people can walk through outdoor displays.

There will be some activities that aren’t returning: No keiki rides, photos with Santa, holiday concerts, wreath contest, or opening night parade.

The Honolulu City Lights tree lighting ceremony is set for Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.