University of Hawaii sees system-wide jump in student enrollment

UH Manoa File Image
UH Manoa File Image(HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in a decade, the University of Hawaii reports enrollment is going up.

System-wide, the university saw just under a half-percent increase of students enrolled in Fall semester courses this year compared to Fall 2020. UH says the student headcount for this semester was 49,773.

Big jumps were seen in the student population at the Manoa, Hilo and West Oahu campuses.

UH’s findings run contrary to the trend seen nationwide as enrollment generally has fallen with the continuation of the COVID pandemic.

“This is no small feat. Turning against a national trend that has been exacerbated by the pandemic is a testament to our faculty, staff and administrators who have been working tirelessly to improve the educational experience for our students in extremely trying times,” UH President David Lassner said. “We are also proud of our students who have shown resilience and perseverance to continue their higher education pathways in the face of so many obstacles created by COVID-19.”

At nearly 3,000 students alone, this year’s freshman class at UH’s flagship Manoa campus is the largest in the location’s history. There are 19,098 students currently enrolled there.

The last time Manoa saw a comparable increase was in 2003.

