6-year-old's biological family tells community: Don't give up on search

By Samie Solina
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The biological family of missing 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua is trying to keep her case in the public eye.

The little girl disappeared more than a month ago from her adoptive family’s Waimanalo home.

Volunteers and biological family members held a rally Friday afternoon in Waimanalo and said they’re not going to give up on the search.

“It does get harder. It gets so crazy,” said biological aunt Lana Idao

Family and friends say they’re following every lead they can. On Friday, they were again combing Waimanalo, hoping to find any trace of the girl.

“We feel for Ariel and we feel for her ohana,” said volunteer Amber Franco. “She’s a keiki of Hawaii and it feels right to help the family search, look for her, family gets peace of mind.”

The family said they know there’s a lot of speculation out there. They say hey don’t want to point fingers, they just want to find Isabella.

Hawaii News Now reached out to the Honolulu Police Department on Friday or an update on the investigation. They have yet to respond.

