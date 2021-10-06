After weeks since 6-year-old Waimanalo girl went missing, advocates push for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a few weeks since a 6-year-old girl was last seen at her Waimanalo home, and child advocates are demanding answers.

A group called “Protect the Keiki,” which focuses on cases of sexual assault and human trafficking, is urging authorities not to ease up on their search for Isabella “Ariel” Kalua.

Kalua disappeared nearly a month ago. Her adoptive parents had told police she walked away in the middle of the night.

Child Protective Services has been under scrutiny for placing the girl and her siblings in the home.

The group’s founder — who wants to remain anonymous — is a mom herself and said Kalua’s case raises red flags.

“CPS needs to ask about why this family was approved. You know, even when they have a violent past, why would...do they have, you know, the rights to be with these kids. And also, we want us to be sure that other kids don’t go back to this family,” she said.

“We’re all up in the air waiting to know what’s going on for her case, and I felt the community deserves an update to allow us to to know if the investigation isn’t missing any critical part.”

The Kalua family has not spoken publicly, but their attorney has said they are cooperating with the investigation and want her home too.

Protect the Keiki said it is staging a rally on Wednesday at the CPS office on Waiakamilo Road.

