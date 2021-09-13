Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Come Monday, new vaccination rules to enter Oahu businesses take effect

Duke's Waikiki / June 10
Duke's Waikiki / June 10(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Staring Monday, hundreds of restaurants will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test under the Safe Access Oahu program.

But many say it’s better to have the new requirements than another shutdown.

“I’m happy that we have an opportunity to stay open. That’s the main thing -- we have stay open,” said Dylan Ching, vice president of operations for TS Restaurants, which owns Duke’s and a number of other eating and drinking establishments.

He said the new mandate has boosted vaccination rates among employees.

But it’s also added a new layer of costs and hassles to accommodate unvaccinated workers who have to be tested weekly.

“If they don’t get their tests done, we can’t schedule them so we can’t open certain sections or even certain meal periods,” he said.

Ching and other restaurant operators have been preparing for the new vaccine mandates since Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the rule changes on Aug. 30.

Ching said his company set up an additional host stations at its entrances to explain to customer why they need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours.

Customers can provide proof of vaccination by uploading their vaccination cards on app that’s part of the state’s Safe Travels website -- or they can bring a hard copy or a photo of their vaccination card.

Many restaurants are providing scripts to their workers so they can explain what the new requirements are. And, a lot of these employees have been trained to handle potentially tense situations.

“Most of the restaurateurs have trained their employees on de-escalation. De-escalation started when the mask mandate became a requirement for indoors,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
7 new COVID deaths added, 735 infections statewide
Honolulu City Councilmember Radiant Cordero said about 30 people got their first dose of the...
With new COVID mandates on the way, more line up to get vaccinated
Jniya Tallie fiddles with her vaccination card after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer...
Oahu businesses, state facilities prepare to start checking vaccine cards and COVID tests
Hawaii's Best Tattoo
Expansive tattoo depicting piece of Hawaiian history named ‘Best in Hawaii’
Waikiki on Friday was not as packed as it was over the summer.
Tourism leaders report ‘staggering’ losses in weeks since governor told visitors to stay home

Latest News

Some employees were given de-escalation training to avoid conflicts with mandate critics.
New vaccine rules to enter Oahu businesses start Monday as businesses anticipate smooth transition
Terry Hunter reviews WORTH
Terry Hunter reviews WORTH
Gregory Yamada, left, was 21 years old when he was found dead. Police said hours later, the man...
In 1986, Gregory Yamada, 21, was found dead. The case remains cold 35 years later
Honolulu EMS / File Image
6 people injured, one in critical condition, following overnight crash in Waianae