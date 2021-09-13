Come Monday, new vaccination rules to enter Oahu businesses take effect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Staring Monday, hundreds of restaurants will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test under the Safe Access Oahu program.

But many say it’s better to have the new requirements than another shutdown.

“I’m happy that we have an opportunity to stay open. That’s the main thing -- we have stay open,” said Dylan Ching, vice president of operations for TS Restaurants, which owns Duke’s and a number of other eating and drinking establishments.

He said the new mandate has boosted vaccination rates among employees.

But it’s also added a new layer of costs and hassles to accommodate unvaccinated workers who have to be tested weekly.

“If they don’t get their tests done, we can’t schedule them so we can’t open certain sections or even certain meal periods,” he said.

Ching and other restaurant operators have been preparing for the new vaccine mandates since Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the rule changes on Aug. 30.

Ching said his company set up an additional host stations at its entrances to explain to customer why they need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours.

Customers can provide proof of vaccination by uploading their vaccination cards on app that’s part of the state’s Safe Travels website -- or they can bring a hard copy or a photo of their vaccination card.

Many restaurants are providing scripts to their workers so they can explain what the new requirements are. And, a lot of these employees have been trained to handle potentially tense situations.

“Most of the restaurateurs have trained their employees on de-escalation. De-escalation started when the mask mandate became a requirement for indoors,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

