Q&A: Come Monday, you’ll have to show a vaccine card or COVID test at Oahu businesses, state facilities

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:18 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, a long list of Oahu businesses (from eateries to gyms) and state facilities will ask you for your vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test.

Here’s what you need to know:

Which Oahu businesses will start asking for vaccine cards or COVID tests?

The city’s Safe Access Oahu program applies to:

  • Restaurants and bars (takeout is exempt)
  • Gyms and fitness facilities, including dance and yoga studios
  • Bowling alleys, arcades and billiards halls
  • Movie theaters
  • Museums
  • Indoor areas at botanical gardens, zoos, or other attractions
Will I have to carry my vaccine card with me?

If you’re vaccinated, you need to show proof either by:

  • Showing your physical vaccination card
  • Showing a photo or digital copy of your vaccine card
  • Or using the state’s new Hawaii SMART Card app
Are children subject to the order?

The Safe Access Oahu program applies to anyone 12 and up.

Those under 12 are exempt because they are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

What if I’m not vaccinated?

If you aren’t vaccinated, you’ll need to show proof of a negative COVID test result taken within the last 48 hours. The same applies to any member of your party.

Which state facilities will require vaccine cards or negative tests?

On Thursday, the governor announced that state facilities will also start requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests.

The rule applies to anyone who comes into contact with a state employee. Those making deliveries or drop-offs and leaving within 10 minutes won’t have to comply.

Visitors to most state facilities will have to show proof of vaccination, COVID test

State facilities subject to the order include public schools, libraries and the state Capitol building.

Public school students are exempted from the order. Facilities exempted from the order include:

  • Airports
  • Correctional centers
  • Courts
  • Beach parks or other outdoor recreational areas
Are any other counties also asking for proof of vaccination?

Maui County has announced a vaccine-or-test program of its own, which is schedule to take effect Wednesday. More details on the Maui County program are available here.

Hawaii County says it is unlikely to move forward with a so-called “vaccine pass” while Kauai says it’s eyeing the Oahu program to determine whether a similar one would make sense for the island.

This story will be updated.

