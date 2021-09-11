Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Governor’s sweeping vaccine-or-test order to impact thousands of state contractors

Kahului Airport.
Kahului Airport.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of workers in Hawaii, including many who probably don’t expect it, will have to show proof of vaccination starting Monday to avoid weekly COVID tests.

On Thursday, the governor issued an executive order requiring vaccination or testing for all state contractors. Now companies are scrambling to meet the new rules.

One of the biggest impacts is at airports across the state.

Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Jai Cunningham listed all those impacted:

“Everyone from a pilot of a passenger plane to flight attendants, to folks who may work at the gates, to folks who may work at the gift shop, restaurants, Burger King, bartenders, all the way to curbside, so the luggage services that are used, taxis that are used, Ubers that are used.”

Cunningham said put simply, thousands of private sector workers who step onto airport property, whether it be contractors, vendors or permit holders, will have to be vaccinated or test weekly.

Many of those people haven’t been informed, yet.

And the order takes effect Monday for most state contractors.

“Obviously everybody is not going to be ready,” said state Comptroller Curt Otaguro. “It’s unfortunate and we apologize again but decisions have to be made in a timely manner to move forward and there will be exemptions to be reviewed and approved. The executive order does provide for that.”

Otaguro says most contractors he’s talked to support the mandate to protect their workers.

However, some are resistant.

Also on Thursday, President Biden announced that any company with more than 100 employees must have a vaccinate or test requirement.

Many hotel operators on Maui welcomed the president’s decision.

“The whole hotel industry was working towards that. They were promoting vaccinations,” said Maui Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director Rod Antone.

The President hasn’t set a deadline yet.

But for many companies in Hawaii, the mandates will start Monday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii sees 7 new COVID deaths; 60 fatalities reported in last 2 weeks alone
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
A heist of more than 1,500 pounds of fruit is sparking a search for seven suspects on Hawaii...
Hawaii Island police search for 7 suspects accused of stealing up to $6,000 worth of fruit
HNN File
Despite declining COVID case counts, state leaders aren’t convinced the worst is behind us

Latest News

Jennifer Ablan overslept on 9/11, and it saved her life.
Remembering 9/11: On Sept. 11, 2001, she overslept. And it saved her life.
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
The tent will be able to hold up to six patients.
Bracing for an overflow in patients, West Oahu hospital sets up tent outside facility
Death investigation underway after Hawaii inmate with COVID found unconscious in cell