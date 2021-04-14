To prepare for life on Mars, scientists are descending into Mauna Loa’s lava tubes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inside the world’s largest active volcano, space scientists are hard at work.
At Mauna Loa, astrobiologists traverse and train on the rugged terrain and descend into the depths of the mountain’s lava tubes.
“On the Moon we’re hoping to be able to live in such caves. On Mars, we’re actually hoping to find life there,” said. Dr. Michaela Musilova, research facility director for HI-SEAS.
The Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation is a training site and program for missions to Mars and the Moon.
Data suggests lava tubes exist on those planets.
“We also see features that resemble lava tubes, these long cave systems created by lava flows,” Musilova said.
At Mauna Loa, teams of researchers spend hours in the lava tubes collecting microbial samples.
“Part of the research we do at HI-SEAS is trying to see if we could find life in these lava caves and understand how it survives there,” Musilova said.
It’s physically demanding work. Scientists hike a mile into the lava tubes and perform their duties wearing simulated space suits outfitted with life-support systems.
“In the tube when you have this helmet, it restricts how much you can turn your head or look down. It makes it more difficult to fit into tight spaces inside the cave,” Musilova said.
The astrobiologists also conduct architectural studies to see if lava tubes could be used to house settlements.
“That way they can provide natural protection from radiation and meteorite impacts on the surface of the moon,” Musilova said.
Lava tube expeditions are planned down the last detail, including the exact location where scientists will be in case of an emergency.
HI-SEAS and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center partner on the project at Mauna Loa.
Musilova has been the commander for more than 30 simulated space missions. She hopes to one day fly on a commercial mission into outer space.
“Taking part in all these analog missions is a way for me to get as much experience as possible to hopefully make me a good candidate,” she said.
Right now she’s leading a simulated lunar mission on Mauna Loa that includes lava tube studies..
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.