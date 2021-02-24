Some who got unemployment benefits say they’re getting inflated tax bills

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some unemployment claimants say they’re getting overbilled on their taxes.
Mary Freeman of Ewa Beach is a retired aerospace worker and a part-time employee at Macy’s Kapolei.
She was furloughed twice during the pandemic.
Freeman said she received her Federal 1099-G with a figure that does not match up with the money she got from unemployment.
The difference is more than $1500.
“I didn’t get these monies,” said Freeman. “I’m paying tax on something I didn’t receive.”
Her bank statements show nearly $5300 of unemployment benefits were deposited in her account.
However, her Federal 1099-G shows a figure of 6,827 dollars.
But Freeman is not alone.
Hank Erwin owner of Hank’s Tax Service said about half a dozen people walked into his office Tuesday with the same issue.
“Another person says they had gotten zero money, but they were still given a 1099-G, their whole amount is pending,” explained Erwin. “They haven’t gotten it, but they would still put on the 1099-G as if they had gotten it, that’s the scary part.”
The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) confirmed numerous people have contacted them with similar concerns.
State Labor Director, Anne Perreira-Eustaquio released a statement.
“We have discovered no inaccurate 1099s. Among the factors that some claimants do not take into account include those with a “mixed” history of both regular UI claims and PUA, the FPUC (+$600) that was a program that ran from the end of March to the end of July (18 weeks), and the LWA (+$300) that was available for six weeks in the fall.”
Freeman said she did not get money from multiple programs.
“I don’t have a mixed history and since I have not been able to get through to them, how would they know that my issues are what they are if you can’t talk to anyone,” said Freeman. “If nobody’s getting back to you, that’s kind of a grandiose statement.”
Erwin advises trying to get this squared away before filing your taxes by writing a letter to the state with your documentation and hand-delivering it to the unemployment office. Otherwise if you file an incorrect return, you will have to amend it later.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.