Imiloa Astronomy Center celebrates 15 years with drive-thru giveaway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH Hilo celebrated 15 years of exploration with it’s Imiloa Astronomy Center Saturday.
More than 250 families took part in the drive-through giveaway held at the Imiloa.
Volunteers handed out gift bags which included an explorer’s kit, explorer’s journal, a kalo plant and cookies from KTA Superstore.
The celebration continues throughout March with pop-up giveaways at various KTA locations across the island through the end of March.
Head to the imiloa.org for more information.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.