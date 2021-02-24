Imiloa Astronomy Center celebrates 15 years with drive-thru giveaway

By HNN Staff | February 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM HST - Updated February 23 at 5:30 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH Hilo celebrated 15 years of exploration with it’s Imiloa Astronomy Center Saturday.

More than 250 families took part in the drive-through giveaway held at the Imiloa.

Volunteers handed out gift bags which included an explorer’s kit, explorer’s journal, a kalo plant and cookies from KTA Superstore.

The celebration continues throughout March with pop-up giveaways at various KTA locations across the island through the end of March.

Head to the imiloa.org for more information.

