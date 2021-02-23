Student enrollment fluctuates within UH system; blended learning to continue

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii President David Lassner says enrollment is up at some campuses across the state.
Manoa and HCC saw upticks in the student population while enrollment held steady at Leeward Community College. It went down at all other campuses.
Students and staff have been challenged by distance learning, and Lassner expects a blend of in-person and distance education to continue through next school year.
“We do expect a substantial return to in person instruction and that’s why the vaccination program is so important,” President Lassner said.
“This distancing requirement severely limits the capacity of our classrooms and will be driving a lot of our planning and that’s why we expect next fall to offer many more hybird and hi-flex courses in which some portion of classes will be in person and online for some or all students,” he added.
While the University moves forward juggling the challenges of the pandemic, Lassner will continue to take a 20%. However, other UH executives got their salaries restored after state furloughs were deferred.
