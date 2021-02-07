Your votes could help get crucial technology to houseless keiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local organization is in the running to get some much needed technology to houseless keiki in Hawaii.
“Dynamic Community Solutions” is among the top 10 out of more than 160 groups in a national contest put on by the group Mobile Beacon Unit.
If they win, they’ll get the grand prize of $10,000 along with 10 laptops and 10 mobile hotspots with unlimited data. All of which will be used to help ensure keiki in need are able to access online education and resources.
The group, which serves the people living in the Puuhonua O Waianae refuge, say the supplies are now more important than ever since kids are learning remotely.
“I believe this will break barriers, especially in the houseless communities. Not only in ensuring our kids education and enhancing them in whatever he or she want to be in life, but also in our outreach area to reach out to other houseless people to see how we can help the situation,” Puuhonu O Waianae leader Twinkle Borge said.
Voting is now open on the Mobile Beacon website. To cast your vote, click here and scroll down to the bottom of the page.
The voting window closes on Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. You can vote once every 24 hours.
