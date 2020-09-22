LIVE: Oahu retailers, eateries and salons allowed to reopen with restrictions under new order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retailers, eateries, salons, and other businesses will be allowed to reopen on Oahu with limited capacity, gatherings of up to five people will be permitted, and even attractions will be able to welcome back customers under a new emergency order set to go into effect Thursday.
The order is based on a new “tier system” that city officials say is aimed at strategically responding to surges — or declines — in new COVID-19 infections without further crippling the economy.
Under the new framework, Oahu will be starting at Tier 1 — which allows for a host of nonessential businesses to reopen that had previously been forced closed under the “stay-at-home” order.
“A lot of things are opening up in the first tier,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news conference Tuesday. “But in a very limited away so that we can make sure that we can manage the virus.”
The new order allows:
- Social gatherings of up to five people at parks, beaches and trails;
- Retailers and essential businesses, including big box stores, to reopen up to 50% capacity;
- Spiritual services, up to 50% capacity;
- Restaurants operating up to 50% capacity, with no more than five people from the same household per table. Diners will also need to make reservations and provide their contact details.
- Museums, attractions and zoos to reopen, with a 50% capacity for indoor areas;
- Bowling alleys can operate with a 50% capacity limit; parties cannot exceed five people;
- Hair salons, barber shops and nail salons to reopen, with restrictions;
- and gyms and fitness facilities to operate, as long as they operate outdoors.
Businesses still closed under the order include bars, nightclubs, short-term rentals and helicopter tours. Under the city’s plan, Oahu bars and nightclubs won’t be able to reopen (even with restrictions) until Tier 4 — a level may not meet until December under the best case scenario.
“Most likely that’s the case,” Caldwell said, when asked about the timeline for bars and nightclubs.
He said the framework is a roadmap for how “we live with this virus” going forward.
“We are going to manage this virus and remain open," Caldwell said.
The city said Oahu will remain in Tier 1 for at least four consecutive weeks.
From there, restrictions will continue to ease as long as COVID-19 infections meet guidelines.
The framework appears to suggest Oahu wouldn’t reinstitute a full shutdown — closing non-essential businesses, closing parks and beaches and banning all social gatherings — like the one put in place in March and then again last month when infections soared.
But officials stressed that the new tier system relies on a host of factors to be successful, including widespread testing, a robust contact tracing system, and outreach to vulnerable communities.
The new guidelines comes as the state prepares to launch its much-anticipated (and long-delayed) pre-travel testing program for visitors on Oct. 15. The program will allow trans-Pacific travelers to forgo a mandatory quarantine if they arrive with a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.
The number of new COVID-19 infections on Oahu has steadily declined under the stay-at-home order, which was put in place four weeks ago when the island was seeing upwards of 300 new cases a day.
But the shutdown also took another heavy toll on businesses, once again triggering more layoffs and leaving some business owners unsure on whether they would be able to reopen at all.
