Hikers say Oahu’s new emergency order could lead to more emergencies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu parks, beaches and hiking trails reopen Thursday – but for individual activities only.
Many who are eager to do outdoor activities again say the new rules don’t make sense.
“I think it’s a little weird just because of the one-person-only rule. I think it would be better to have two people go at the same time from the same household just because generally, it’s safer,” said Aiea resident Samantha Walls.
The new rules says people can only legally visit beaches, parks, and hiking trails if they are by themselves.
Hiking experts say hiking alone is dangerous.
“For the majority of trails on the island that go into the mountains, either up the ridges or down in the valleys, it really is not safe to hike alone at all and I never recommend that,” said Hawaiian Trail and Mountain Club Secretary Ralph Valentino.
Valentino has been hiking for 61 years. He knows first-hand the dangers of hiking alone.
“All it takes is one slip and you can be literally only 10 to 12 feet off the trail. But if you’re knocked out, people may not find you,” Valentino said. “And that has happened. That’s one of the reasons why as a club we always suggest you hike in groups, even if it’s just two.”
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the one-person rule is easy to enforce.
“When you talk about the same household and you’re a police officer, how do you know who’s in the same household when you go to enforce?” Caldwell said.
“I’m not sure that it’s actually necessary and I certainly don’t agree with the inconsistencies with the lock downs as they come along,” said Lanikai resident Jeff Hendrix.
The inconsistencies are getting on other people’s nerves as well.
Nearly 11,000 people have signed a petition to reopen hiking trails to families.
Another head scratcher: parking lots will be re-opened, but the parking restrictions in Lanikai are extended until September 23rd.
A city news release said, “this measure is to prevent beach goers from congregating and gathering in large groups on the Lanikai-Kaʻōhao shoreline.”
“I’ve noticed that Lanikai, the Kailua area does kind of get special treatment which is something to think about why. I think there’s a lot of socio-economic factors that play into that,” Walls said.
Caldwell says he wants to see a steady and consistent decline in cases over the next week or two before he allows more re-openings.
