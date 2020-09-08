Mayor extends stay-at-home order, but reopens parks and beaches for solo exercise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is extending Oahu’s stay-at-home order for two more weeks ― through Sept. 23 ― but will reopen parks and beaches for individual exercise.
The new order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, means that non-essential businesses will remain closed. The list of non-essential businesses includes retailers, salons and car washes. Restaurants can only offer takeout and no dine-in services. And social gatherings of any type continue to be banned.
At a news conference, Caldwell said he believes reopening parks, beaches and trails to individual exercise, but not social gatherings, is a positive step toward a “cautious” reopening.
“The one thing we’re not going to do a second time is rush to reopen and then have a second spike,” Caldwell said. “We’re going to be much more cautious, much more conservative.”
“We’re starting off very carefully,” Caldwell added, and said he will be discussing details on how the economy will reopen in the coming days. He added he doesn’t want a repeat of the surge Oahu saw in late July and much of August, as new infections soared amid rapid community spread.
The mayor’s second shutdown order went into effect Aug. 27, closing non-essential businesses and banning all non-essential activities. The mayor had hoped to lift the order after two weeks.
But Caldwell said Oahu needs to see a sustained decline in new infections before the stay-at-home order is lifted. On Tuesday, there were 66 new cases reported statewide, the lowest daily count since Aug. 2.
But as on Monday, the seven-day average for new infections in Hawaii was 213.
There were also more than 6,800 active cases statewide.
Oahu’s second shutdown has prompted more layoffs and left many small businesses worried about how much longer they’ll be able to stay afloat. Officials said it was a necessary sacrifice to protect public health.
