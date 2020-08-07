Teachers union wants 100% distance learning to begin school year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association wants all classes to be taught through distance learning when the school year begins for students on Aug. 17.
HSTA President Corey Rosenlee said the union’s board voted unanimously for distance learning “continuing until the end of the first quarter, or until such time that public schools are safe for students, teachers and staff together on campuses.”
Rosenlee noted the surging number of cases on Oahu, where new shutdowns and restrictions on parks, beaches and gatherings will take effect again this weekend.
”During this time, the public and teachers have watched with astonishment, while Hawaii is shutting down and Oahu is closing its beaches and bowling alleys, there is still a push to try to open our schools to face-to-face learning,” said Rosenlee.
The state Department of Education currently is allowing schools to plan for in-class learning, or a blend of in-class and online instruction, with school officials saying that students could be kept in so-called “bubbles,” in which small groups of students would be kept with the same teacher throughout the day.
“To think that our young children are going to remain in a bubble is a fantasy that is easily popped,” said HSTA Vice President Osa Tui.
The state Board of Education voted last week to delay the start of school for students from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17 to allow teachers more time to be trained for online instruction.
“Online classwork cannot replace face-to-face learning, but it ensures that learning continues and that our keiki and our communities remain safe,” said Rosenlee, who added that more teachers are concerned about having students return to the classroom.
“A lot of teachers are waiting to see what happens if students return face-to-face. And if they return face-to-face, that’s when we’re concerned they’re going to take leave or retire or take action because they just don’t want to put themselves in jeopardy,” said Rosenlee.
“We’re already in a teacher shortage crisis. And now we’re looking at a teacher shortage catastrophe,” said Tui.
The HSTA said the ultimate decision will be made by Gov. David Ige, schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto and the Board of Education.
Ige and Kishimoto are scheduled to address the school year concerns in a news conference Friday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.