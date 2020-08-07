Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths; 201 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second consecutive day, Hawaii is reporting two additional COVID-19 fatalities. The death toll from the virus in islands now stands at 31.
This week alone, there have been five coronavirus deaths in Hawaii ― all on Oahu.
Meanwhile, state Health Department officials also reported another jaw-dropping increase in coronavirus infections. Some 201 were reported overnight, and all but one was on Oahu.
The alarming figures come as state public health officials warn that the growing spread of coronavirus on Oahu could overwhelm the health system by the end of the month.
The two fatalities reported Friday were both men.
One was over 60 and had been hospitalized after been exposed to the virus by a household member.
The second man ― between the ages of 40 and 59 ― died Wednesday at home. His family said he experienced symptoms, but did not seek medical care.
““We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the latest victims of this terrible disease,” state Health Department Director Bruce Anderson said, in a news release.
“Their passings are a stark reminder of the realities today. Unfortunately, we are going to see more and more casualties as the surge of cases over the last few weeks continues.”
The 201 new infections come as the state and city are poised to dramatically roll back restrictions, including by reinstating the inter-island quarantine and closing beaches and parks.
The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days, prompting the governor on Thursday to warn residents that things “will get worse before they get better.”
This story will be updated.
