Governor, superintendent seek to address concerns about reopening schools

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor on Monday sought to reassure parents and teachers about the state’s plan to reopen public schools Aug. 4, saying health and safety are the top priority for the Education Department.
“Going to school will be a change for all of us,” said Gov. David Ige, in a news conference Monday. “But reopening schools is an important part of moving our community forward.”
While campuses are reopening Aug. 4 not all of Hawaii’s 180,000 public school students will be returning all at once. Some will still be attending classes remotely.
And the first two weeks of school will be half days.
Most campuses are opting for a “blended” learning model, which means public school students will get a combination of in-person and remote instruction.
“The blended learning model simply means part of your learning happens in a school building ... and the rest of the days the student is logging into a distance learning platform,” schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said.
She added that to prepare for the reopening of schools, the DOE has asked the governor for funding to: help buy new electronic devices for students, cover the cost of 15 additional nursing staff at schools, and purchase new distancing learning software.
Kishimoto also said about 10-20% of families are asking for full distance learning options. Students at any public school can opt for remote learning.
Some teachers and lawmakers have expressed concern about the prospect of reopening public schools, asking whether the precautions being taken are enough.
To prepare for Hawaii public schools to reopen, the DOE has put out a long list of guidelines for schools. Students will need to wear masks at most times and follow social distancing guidelines. Schools will also be following a hyper-hygiene model, making sanitizer readily available and cleaning common areas regularly.
