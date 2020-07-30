More Oahu bars given 24-hour shutdown for COVID-19 rules violations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Liquor Commission has slapped two more Oahu bars on the wrist for violating a curfew on alcohol sales that is in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Authorities say a pair of Chinatown establishments ― Hank’s Cafe, which also operates The Dragon Upstairs, and Next Door, located on Hotel Street ― will be forced to shut down for 24 hours in accordance with the emergency order.
Both establishments were cited on Wednesday night, the Liquor Commission says.
The order, issued earlier this month by Mayor Kirk Caldwell, halts the sale of alcohol at Oahu bars and nightclub establishments at midnight.
On July 18, a Keeaumoku St. bar called Cafe Gangnam was the first bar cited and closed for violating the new rule. In that case, officials say they received a complaint around 1 a.m. through a 24-hour tipline.
The order was enacted in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus on Oahu, but cases have skyrocketed on the island over the course of the last ten days.
A record 109 cases were reported on Wednesday, and authorities on multiple islands told Hawaii News Now they were expecting an increase in cases to be reported on Thursday.
The surge in cases has prompted Gov. Ige and other mayors to discuss re-enacting some stricter restrictions, including the mandatory closing of all bars on Oahu ― albeit only for a three week stretch ― so that investigators can better prepare to make sure establishments are in compliance with the rules.
