Honolulu Liquor Commission shuts down a Keeaumoku establishment for COVID violations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials have ordered Cafe Gang Nam on Keeaumoku Street to shut down for 24 hours.
It’s among the first businesses to be shut down under the mayor’s emergency orders giving the liquor commission and HPD the power to do so to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Officials say they received a complaint around 1 a.m. Saturday through the 24-hour tipline.
Liquor Commission Investigators arrived at the restaurant and were initially locked out. But the city said, “Through a small opening, the team of investigators observed a dozen or more people, all of whom were not social distancing and not wearing facial coverings as required.”
Upon further demands to open the doors, the investigators made it inside where they found the establishment was still serving liquor to customers, which is against the current rules for Honolulu county.
“This is the kind of situation where one person can affect the lives of many,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “If one of these people is an asymptomatic carrier of the Coronavirus, they could spread it to everyone around them, who could then go out into the community, or back their families. This is exactly the kind of behavior that can lead to the disastrous situation we’re seeing on the continent right now.”
They were given a number of citations and may reopen after the 24-hour period is completed.
