After 109 new cases in a single day, officials call for ‘strategic actions’ to rein in coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported a jaw-dropping 109 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, in a record single-day high that ― while expected because of hurricane-related testing delays ― prompted the Health Department to recommend “strategic actions” to rein in the virus.
It’s the first time Hawaii has recorded a triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 infections, and it comes as Honolulu’s mayor seeks to close bars, limit large gatherings, and strengthen the mask mandate.
“We are very concerned about the spike that we see,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, at a news conference Tuesday. “We need to take more action.”
Wednesday’s total follows two days of relatively lower cases due to a drop in laboratory services while Hurricane Douglas neared the state, but officials said the surge was nonetheless worrisome.
It’s the fourth time in the past seven days that Hawaii has set a new single-day record for cases. The previous single-day high of 73 was reported on Saturday.
Of the new cases Wednesday, 98 were on Oahu, nine were on Maui and two were on Kauai.
“The dramatic increase in cases reported today was anticipated based on recent trends since the Fourth of July weekend, which continue,” said State Health Director Bruce Anderson, in a news release.
“We are seeing an increase in small and large social gatherings, including gatherings on beaches and in our parks, at homes and in workplaces. We have also recently seen an increase in cases associated with bars, gyms, other establishments where physical distancing and masking is not regularly practiced.”
- Mayor proposes 3-week shutdown of bars, limits on gatherings
- Some call mayor’s proposed expansion of mask mandate government overreach
- Father, son with COVID-19 forced into facility after breaking quarantine
- After dismal earnings report, Hawaiian Airlines expected to move ahead with layoffs
- State investigates large COVID-19 cluster tied to Kalihi funeral
He recommended “strategic actions” to restrict activities “associated with these cases.”
The new cases push the statewide total for COVID-19 cases to 1,865. There are some 624 active cases in the islands, and 15 people with the virus are currently in the ICU.
So far in July, Hawaii has reported 959 new coronavirus cases ― the vast majority of which are on Oahu. That compares to just 276 cases in all of June.
A new federal report lists Hawaii as among states in the so-called “yellow zone” for coronavirus, indicating between 10 to 100 new cases per 100,000 people and a test positive rate of below 5%. (Hawaii had 15 new cases per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 140.)
Even so, the report noted the state’s recent increase in infections and recommended:
- “Careful monitoring,” especially on activities in bars and restaurants.
- Limiting social gathering to 10 or fewer people.
- A continued scale-up of contact tracing efforts.
- And regular testing of employees and tenants in long-term care facilities.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.